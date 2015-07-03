Biloxi HS soccer player earns overseas tryout

Biloxi High School senior soccer player Koray Easterling is no stranger to Europe, but he'll be there next week to try out for the Premier League's Manchester City.

Because his father, Anthony, has a military background, Koray's family spent many years in Germany before moving back to Biloxi. He has played the past two years for the Indians and head coach Randall Molsbee.

"I wouldn't have this success without my father," Koray said. "He pushes me every day. I wake up at 6 o'clock and work out. I can't be lacking and the grades have to be up."

"He's really put in the work and developed into what he is today," Molsbee said. "I wouldn't have thought this of him when he was a ninth grader, but now that he's at this level and playing this kind of ball, he's definitely getting noticed."

Koray, who is listed as a forward and midfielder, says his strength and speed are his assets when he plays soccer, but there is still some room to improve. Regardless, Manchester City liked what they saw in his recruiting video that was sent to them by an agent based in San Diego.

"He's definitely making his mark on high school soccer," Molsbee said. "We're really excited about the opportunities he's getting right now. We're all pulling for him."

Koray will fly to England on Monday.

