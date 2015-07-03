Biloxi HS soccer player earns overseas tryout - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi HS soccer player earns overseas tryout

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi High School senior soccer player Koray Easterling is no stranger to Europe, but he'll be there next week to try out for the Premier League's Manchester City.

Because his father, Anthony, has a military background, Koray's family spent many years in Germany before moving back to Biloxi. He has played the past two years for the Indians and head coach Randall Molsbee.

"I wouldn't have this success without my father," Koray said. "He pushes me every day. I wake up at 6 o'clock and work out. I can't be lacking and the grades have to be up."

"He's really put in the work and developed into what he is today," Molsbee said. "I wouldn't have thought this of him when he was a ninth grader, but now that he's at this level and playing this kind of ball, he's definitely getting noticed."

Koray, who is listed as a forward and midfielder, says his strength and speed are his assets when he plays soccer, but there is still some room to improve. Regardless, Manchester City liked what they saw in his recruiting video that was sent to them by an agent based in San Diego.

"He's definitely making his mark on high school soccer," Molsbee said. "We're really excited about the opportunities he's getting right now. We're all pulling for him."

Koray will fly to England on Monday.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly