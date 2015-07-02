Fellhauer's pinch-hit RBI single lifts Shuckers to win over Braves

Josh Fellhauer's pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Biloxi Shuckers to a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves Wednesday night.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the 10th when Nick Shaw began the inning with a single to right field. After Adam Weisenburger laid down a sacrifice bunt, Fellhauer's game-winning hit brought home Shaw from second base and gave the Shuckers their fourth win in the past five games.

Biloxi starting pitcher Tyler Wagner earned a no-decision after pitching eight innings and allowing seven hits while recording three strikeouts. It was his third quality start in his last four outings.

Braves center fielder Matt Lipka was responsible for the only run Wagner surrendered. With the Shuckers leading 1-0 in the sixth inning, Lipka delivered the game-tying home run with two outs. It was his first home run in exactly two years.

Shuckers shortstop Orlando Arcia drove in Biloxi's first run of the game with an RBI single to bring home Nathan Orf, who had two doubles as the leadoff hitter.

Arcia also finished with two hits along with Shaw and Nick Ramirez.

Mississippi pitcher Greg Ross entered the game with a record of 2-7 and a 6.20 earned run average. His ERA dipped to 5.72 after he pitched seven innings and allowed just one run despite giving up nine hits.

Biloxi (47-27) has won each series-opening game since the team began play at MGM Park and improved its record to 7-4 against Mississippi this season.

Mike Strong was credited with his third win compared to zero losses. He struck out two hitters and allowed one hit in two innings of work.

Tyler Jones gave up the winning hit to Fellhauer in the 10th inning, but Francisco Rondon took the loss for the Braves (36-38) since he was the one to give up the leadoff single to Shaw.

The two teams will play the second game of their three-game series Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

