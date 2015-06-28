Shuckers smash Suns to win eighth straight series

Nathan Orf hit his second home run of the season and the Biloxi Shuckers stole six bases in an 11-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns Sunday afternoon.

Biloxi (3-1, 46-26) won its eighth consecutive series and a third straight game thanks to multi-hit efforts from four different hitters.

Nick Ramirez recorded two hits, including an RBI single in the first inning to begin the scoring.

Orlando Arcia's RBI single in the third inning put Biloxi ahead 2-0. He also contributed two hits and two stolen bases to the winning effort.

It stayed 2-0 until the sixth inning when the Shuckers broke the game open with four runs. Taylor Green's pinch-hit, 2-run single doubled the lead to 4-0. Orf then followed him with a 2-run double to make it 6-0.

Five of the first six runs for Biloxi came against Jacksonville pitcher Trevor Williams, who was the original scheduled starter for Sunday's game but made a relief appearance instead.

Jacksonville (1-3, 30-43) notched its first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kenny Wilson, whose solo home run was the only offense in the Suns' 4-1 loss Saturday, came through with an RBI single.

The Shuckers exploded for six runs in the eighth inning. After Adam Weisenburger and Brandon Macias each smacked RBI doubles, Orf clobbered a 2-run homer to extend the lead to 10-1.

Arcia then scored Biloxi's 11th run of the game when second baseman Terrence Dayleg committed a fielding error off the bat of Michael Reed.

Hobbs Johnson, who picked up his fifth win of the year, struck out seven Suns hitters and surrendered just three hits in five innings of shutout baseball.

Jed Bradley followed him by giving up one unearned run in two innings. Austin Ross and Manny Barreda each pitched one scoreless inning.

The Shuckers and Suns will conclude their five-game series Monday beginning at 11:05 a.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.