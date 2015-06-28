Lopez, Shuckers offense frustrate former NL Rookie of the Year Fernandez in victory

Jorge Lopez allowed just one run in a season-high eight innings on the mound, and Nick Ramirez smacked his team-leading 10th home run of the year in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns Saturday night.

Biloxi (45-26) recorded all six of their hits against Suns starting pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was completing a rehab assignment before returning to the Miami Marlins for his first MLB start July 2.

Fernandez was the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year and was one of the best young pitchers in the big leagues prior to Tommy John Surgery in May 2014. He allowed four earned runs in five innings against the Shuckers, but recorded eight strikeouts.

The Shuckers opened the scoring in the first inning when Michael Reed hit an RBI ground-rule double to score Nathan Orf, who hit an RBI triple in the following inning.

Ramirez's 2-run homer in the third inning pushed Biloxi's lead to 4-0. Four of the six hits for the Shuckers were of the extra-base variety.

Jacksonville (1-2, 30-42) retired the final 17 Biloxi hitters beginning in the fourth inning. Suns relievers Raudel Lazo (2.0 IP, 2 K), Juancito Martinez (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Brian Ellington (1.0 IP, 1 K) combined to pitch the final four innings.

Lopez's eight innings and eight strikeouts tied a career-high in each category. His shutout bid came to a halt with two outs in the eighth when Suns leadoff hitter Kenny Wilson hit a solo home run.

Damien Magnifico pitched the ninth inning on the way to his eighth save of the season.

