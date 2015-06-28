Lopez, Shuckers offense frustrate former NL Rookie of the Year F - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lopez, Shuckers offense frustrate former NL Rookie of the Year Fernandez in victory

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Jorge Lopez allowed just one run in a season-high eight innings on the mound, and Nick Ramirez smacked his team-leading 10th home run of the year in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns Saturday night.

Biloxi (45-26) recorded all six of their hits against Suns starting pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was completing a rehab assignment before returning to the Miami Marlins for his first MLB start July 2.

Fernandez was the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year and was one of the best young pitchers in the big leagues prior to Tommy John Surgery in May 2014. He allowed four earned runs in five innings against the Shuckers, but recorded eight strikeouts.

The Shuckers opened the scoring in the first inning when Michael Reed hit an RBI ground-rule double to score Nathan Orf, who hit an RBI triple in the following inning.

Ramirez's 2-run homer in the third inning pushed Biloxi's lead to 4-0. Four of the six hits for the Shuckers were of the extra-base variety.

Jacksonville (1-2, 30-42) retired the final 17 Biloxi hitters beginning in the fourth inning. Suns relievers Raudel Lazo (2.0 IP, 2 K), Juancito Martinez (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Brian Ellington (1.0 IP, 1 K) combined to pitch the final four innings.

Lopez's eight innings and eight strikeouts tied a career-high in each category. His shutout bid came to a halt with two outs in the eighth when Suns leadoff hitter Kenny Wilson hit a solo home run.

Damien Magnifico pitched the ninth inning on the way to his eighth save of the season.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly