Arcia, Wagner lead Shuckers to win over Suns

Orlando Arcia had two hits for the second straight night and Tyler Wagner notched a quality start on the mound for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 7-3 win over the Jacksonville Suns Friday night.

Arcia's RBI triple in the first inning opened the scoring. He scored moments later on Michael Reed's RBI groundout.

With the Shuckers leading 2-0, the Suns tied the game when Sharif Othman grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home Ryan Rieger. Biloxi could've turned a double play to end the inning, but Arcia's errant throw allowed Terrence Dayleg to tie the game 2-2.

In the fourth, Nathan Orf walked with the bases loaded to break the tie and Josh Fellhauer hit a sacrifice fly to double the Biloxi lead to 4-2.

Arcia then came within inches of hitting a 3-run home run, blasting a double off the left field wall that scored Wagner and put runners on second and third.

Reed's RBI single and Ramirez's sacrifice fly in the sixth pushed the Shuckers advantage to 7-2.

Jacksonville (1-1, 30-41) cut the deficit to 7-3 when David Adams connected on an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Wagner picked up his sixth win on the year for Biloxi (1-1, 44-26) in a quality start, pitching seven innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out five.

Scott Lyman lasted just three innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and five walks for the Suns/

Biloxi will have a tough assignment Saturday when 2013 National League Rookie of the Year Jose Fernandez pitches for the Suns on a rehab assignment. The Miami Marlins ace underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

