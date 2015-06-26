Arcia, Wagner lead Shuckers to win over Suns - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Arcia, Wagner lead Shuckers to win over Suns

Orlando Arcia had two hits for the second straight night and Tyler Wagner notched a quality start on the mound for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 7-3 win over the Jacksonville Suns Friday night. 

Arcia's RBI triple in the first inning opened the scoring. He scored moments later on Michael Reed's RBI groundout.

With the Shuckers leading 2-0, the Suns tied the game when Sharif Othman grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home Ryan Rieger. Biloxi could've turned a double play to end the inning, but Arcia's errant throw allowed Terrence Dayleg to tie the game 2-2.

In the fourth, Nathan Orf walked with the bases loaded to break the tie and Josh Fellhauer hit a sacrifice fly to double the Biloxi lead to 4-2.

Arcia then came within inches of hitting a 3-run home run, blasting a double off the left field wall that scored Wagner and put runners on second and third.

Reed's RBI single and Ramirez's sacrifice fly in the sixth pushed the Shuckers advantage to 7-2.

Jacksonville (1-1, 30-41) cut the deficit to 7-3 when David Adams connected on an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Wagner picked up his sixth win on the year for Biloxi (1-1, 44-26) in a quality start, pitching seven innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out five.

Scott Lyman lasted just three innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and five walks for the Suns/

Biloxi will have a tough assignment Saturday when 2013 National League Rookie of the Year Jose Fernandez pitches for the Suns on a rehab assignment. The Miami Marlins ace underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

  Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

  Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

