AL man sentenced to 105 years for sexually abusing children

One Alabama man's long history of child abuse in George County came to an end Friday when a Mississippi judge sentenced him to 105 years in prison.Billy Carol Anderson, Sr., of Grand Bay, AL, was found guilty on seven counts of touching a child for lustful purposes after a week-long trial.Anderson, 62, was indicted in July of 2013 for sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 12 and 15 for more than two years. George County Sheriff's Office investigators said that case uncovered a long history of Anderson abusing children."The number of lives and childhoods that this defendant has destroyed is unlike any case I have ever seen,” said Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers. “I can only hope today's verdict and sentence will be a catalyst to start the healing for the victim in this case and the victims of past.”"The defendant's ability to manipulate, control and abuse children ended today,” said Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn. “I am proud of the verdict and the strong sentence handed down by the court. I want to commend the work of the George County Sheriff's Office and the brave victims who came forward to help get justice in this case.”