Devin Booker drafted 13th overall by Phoenix Suns

He is Moss Point High School's all-time leading scorer and then became a prolific scorer off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, Devin Booker can call himself an NBA draft pick.The 18-year-old was drafted Thursday night with the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns.Booker worked out for multiple teams before the draft, including the Suns on June 2. Other teams include the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.He wasn't the first Kentucky player to be selected. Karl-Anthony Towns went first overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Willie Cauley-Stein was picked at number six by the Sacramento Kings and Trey Lyles heard his name called by the Utah Jazz at number 12.