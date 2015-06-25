Moss Point's Devin Booker a potential top 10 pick in Thursday's - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point's Devin Booker a potential top 10 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft

UNDATED (WLOX) - It was nearly two years ago when Biloxi native Isaiah Canaan was selected 34th overall in the NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

He has since been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and was the team's starting point guard up until an injury forced him out for the rest of the year.

Former Moss Point Tiger Devin Booker will be the next coast product to hear his name called by commissioner Adam Silver at the 2015 draft. It takes place at the home of the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

Booker was one of the best pure shooters the coast has seen in a long time. That and his athletic ability helped him earn a scholarship to the University of Kentucky.

Even though he didn't start a single game there, Booker's production off the bench earned him some recognition. The 18-year-old averaged 10 points per game and converted 41% of 3-point shot opportunities.

He is a projected top 15 pick, but could go within the first 10 picks depending on team needs. According to Sports Illustrated's mock draft, the Detroit Pistons at eighth overall would be a good fit for him. 

Both CBSsports.com and Draft Express agree that Booker will be chosen ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets. He had a strong workout with Charlotte and the team just traded their 2009 first-round pick Gerald Henderson, who plays the same position as Booker (shooting guard).

Other possible landing spots include Oklahoma City at No. 14 (NBA.com) and Atlanta at No. 15 (NBAdraft.net). 

The 2015 NBA Draft will be televised on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m.

