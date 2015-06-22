Southern Tourism Society lists Peter Anderson Festival as top 20 event

One of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's most recognizable festivals has earned a spot as one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events. That event is the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, which takes over downtown Ocean Springs every fall.

The Peter Anderson Festival draws hundreds of vendors from all over the country and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the South Mississippi economy every year.

Vendors bring everything from pottery, paintings, jewelry, sculptures, wood and metal work for display and sale.

The festival draws an annual attendance of more than 100,000, making it the largest fine arts festival in the Magnolia State. Attendees can enjoy food, music and arts at the outdoor festival.

The 37th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival will come to downtown Ocean Springs on Nov.7 and Nov. 8. You can read all about what to expect at this year's festival here: http://www.peterandersonfestival.com/.

You can find a full list of the top 20 events on the Southeast Tourism Society's website here: www.southeasttourism.org.

