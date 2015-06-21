Roache hits home run in 15th inning to give Shuckers win

After combining for 37 runs in the previous two games, the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits struggled to score just one run Saturday night.

One of the newest Shuckers players ended the wait that lasted nearly 15 innings.

Victor Roache had two hits, including a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 15th inning to give Biloxi a 1-0 win over Montgomery.

Biloxi starting pitcher Brent Suter tossed seven innings, striking out seven while allowing five hits. He was followed by Austin Ross (3 IP, 3 K), Mike Strong (2 IP, 2 K) and Manny Barreda.

Barreda pitched the final three innings and was credited with the win.

Montgomery starter Austin Pruitt lasted one inning longer than his counterpart, striking out five Biloxi hitters and giving up eight hits.

Ryan Garton recorded three strikeouts in four innings of relief for the Biscuits, while Bryce Stowell lasted two innings.

Leonard Reginatto, who started the game batting second for the Biscuits, pitched the 15th inning and gave up the home run to Roache.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.