2015 Scrapin' the Coast

Scrapin' the Coast in Biloxi, MS is the South's largest and premier car, truck, and bike show. Started in 2002, it has grown rapidly every year. The show features cars, truck, and bikes, vendors, live bands, hydro and air bag competition, burn out contest, and stereo competition. Scrapin'' the Coast is one show you do not want to miss!Registration began Friday and the show opened to the public today at 8:00 am. If you want to register for the event today...the registration fee is $60 dollars. Registration and drive thru judging this year is on site at the coliseum and will be inside a fully air conditioned building in the new convention center.Tickets to the event are 15 dollars for adults, while kids 12 and under are free.Show HoursSaturday 6/20 from 8am-5pmSunday 6/21 8am-5pmFor More Information Call Greg Miller at 228-324-7671.