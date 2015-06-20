The 9th annual Kenny Crawford Memorial Benefit River Run is happening today.

For a $50 donation, participants can play a hand of poker and enjoy a meal for two. The purse for the winning poker hands is 17-hundred dollars.

This year's stops are Shingle Mill Landing, Sioux Bayou Fish Camp, Mary Walker Marina and the grand finale at Little River Marina.

You can travel by boat, car, motorcycle or skip the stops all together and pick your cards up at the finale.

During the finale event, there will be a live auction, raffles, and music from local musicians. This year the large raffle item is a brand new 2014 Honda TRX20 ATV. Tickets are 1 for $25 or 5 for $100, you do not have to be present to win the ATV.

All proceeds will benefit three local children enduring strenuous treatments and everyday battles.

19 month old Luke Stauts from Biloxi is one of the child recipients. At 4 months old, his mother noticed he had a sunset gaze, in which he couldn't lift his eyes to see her. Doctors discovered an intracranial hemorrhage from a cerebral aneurysm, which occurs in less than 1% of children. Luke has undergone an endovascular coiling that obliterated the aneurysm, lifesaving brain surgery and multiple other procedures. Luke is at risk for seizures, a re-bleed occurrence and will undergo shunt surgery in the near future. (Parents – David and Karen Stauts)

In 2014, 3 year old Amanda Shields from Hurley, was diagnosed with Juvenile Dermatomyositis, an acquired disease, causing severe skin rashes and muscle weakness in the trunk of the body. There is no cure for JDM. Muscle weakness from this disease is accompanied by pain, swelling, severe rashes that cause scarring. Adequate treatments can put her into remission for periods of time. Of the children diagnosed and treated about half will have full recovery. (Parents – Justin and Melissa Shields)

13 year old Alanha Dukes from Vancleave began her battle in 2013. She has undergone 4 brain surgeries and 2 surgeries on her spinal cord. She has a shunt in her brain and spinal cord. She continues taking medications to fight the debilitating headaches, increased cranial pressure, low blood pressure, and seizures. Alanha has 25% permanent blindness in both eyes and is waiting for an additional surgery to help protect her eyes from further vision loss. She's suffered significant damage to her heart and has fought through more than her Doctors thought her body could take. She continues to fight daily as her brain continues to fight a tumor that is not present. She started biweekly chemo treatments on May 20th. (Parents – Darryl and Tiffany Dukes)

For more information you can call Little River Marina at 228-475-5244.