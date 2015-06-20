Gulfport Street Closures for Tour de Gulfport Criterium Bike Race & Street Festival

From 9 this morning until 5, you can check out the first annual Tour De Gulfport Criterium 2015 event.

This professional bike race is this first of its kind.

At the event, you can find local cuisine, cool refreshing beverages, great music and of course exciting races..

Memorial Hospital Foundation will be giving away 100 Pro-Helmets to the 1st 100 children who can be properly fitted and while supplies last, starting at 11:00 a.m. In addition, the foundation will also be giving away to all ages- PhoneCell's- a practical zip up PVC bag that reminds the user to zip up phone distractions while driving or riding a bike.

If you plan to attend today's events, be wary of the following street closures during the event: