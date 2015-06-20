Ramirez, Green propel Shuckers to extras win over Biscuits

Friday night at MGM Park, the American flag beyond the right field wall flapped ferociously as the wind gusted from right to left field, displaying to hitters that any idea of a home run should be based around a ball being hit beyond the left field wall.

Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Nick Ramirez had a more grand plan.

Ramirez led the Shuckers with six RBIs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning into the wind to help Biloxi to an 11-10 win in 10 innings over the Montgomery Biscuits.

His bases-loaded round tripper happened two innings prior to Taylor Green's walk-off RBI single in the 10th.

"I hit it and I knew I got a lot of it," Ramirez said. "I knew there was a good chance it was going out but obviously this wind was pretty tough."

The Cal State Fullerton alum had gone more than two weeks without a home run, but ended that stretch by hitting the first-ever grand slam in Shuckers and MGM Park history. He had three hits in six at-bats, including a 2-run single in the first inning and showcased the first 5+ RBI performance by a Shuckers player this season.

"All of his at-bats were great," Shuckers manager Carlos Subero said. "He had a single to left field, drove that other ball into the left-center gap and hit that home run to right center. So I think that hard work with [hitting coach] Sandy [Guerrero] is paying off."

The pitching staff has helped the Shuckers (42-25) to the Southern League's best record, but has been less than impressive in the last two games. After allowing a season-high 11 runs Thursday night in an 11-5 loss to Montgomery, the Shuckers surrendered at least 10 runs for just the fourth time all season Friday.

The Biscuits (34-33) have clobbered three home runs in each of the past two games. Leonardo Reginatto and Cameron Seitzer smacked back-to-back homers to left field in the first inning off Shuckers starting pitcher Brooks Hall, who gave up four earned runs on seven hits in four innings.

With Montgomery leading 5-2 in the fifth inning, Biloxi came back to tie it after Orlando Arcia hit a 2-run double and then scored moments later on Michael Reed's RBI single.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth inning, the Biscuits claimed a 9-6 lead when Dayron Varona bashed his first home run of the season -- a 3-run bomb to left-center field with the wind.

Ramirez's grand slam in the eighth inning put his team ahead 10-9, but Montgomery forced extra innings when Varona hit a sacrifice fly. The Biscuits designated hitter completed the game with five RBIs in the cleanup spot.

Bryce Stowell, who was on the mound when Green hit the game-winning single, took the loss for Montgomery.

Shuckers relief pitcher Damien Magnifico improved his record to 4-0 despite tallying his second blown save of the season.

Biloxi and Montgomery will have two more games before the All-Star break. First pitch Saturday is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.