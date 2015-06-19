Deputies: Bay man doused himself with gas during standoff

A domestic dispute between a man and his wife led to a standoff with the Hancock County SWAT team late Thursday night.

Hancock County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Don Bass said deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Crane Street around 9 p.m.

According to authorities, Robert Teren Lane, 37, was fighting with his wife when he locked her in a back room with him. Bass said the woman was able to escape to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Bass said Lane was armed with a loaded rifle and handgun when deputies arrived. That's when the SWAT team was called in.

Bass said the standoff lasted about two hours, and Lane was acting erratically. He said Lane kept going back into the home, and then he would come back out and sit on the porch, still armed with the guns.

Deputies say Lane doused himself and the home with gasoline before tossing his handgun into the woods and begging deputies to shoot him. Bass said Lane never threatened to light himself on fire.

Deputies were eventually able to take Lane into custody around 11 p.m. He is being held at the Hancock County Jail, charged with aggravated assault domestic violence and public intoxication.

