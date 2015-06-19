Hockey on the Mississippi gulf coast for the 2015-16 season unli - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hockey on the Mississippi gulf coast for the 2015-16 season unlikely

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - After 100 years without pro baseball, the Mississippi gulf coast has enjoyed the momentum of having the Biloxi Shuckers here.

But what about hockey? The Mississippi Surge folded before the 2014-15 season, leaving the coast without a team that plays, what many consider, the fastest game of all time.

One local ownership group is trying to bring it back for the 2015-16 season, but talks have been delayed.

'We're working with the league, the [Mississippi Coast] Coliseum and our local partners to get things absolutely right," South Mississippi Hockey President and General Manager Andy Makal said. "Hockey on the coast has a long and rich history. It will return."

However, the question of when it will return is still up in the air. It's possible it could be this October, but most signs are pointing towards the 2016-17 season.

