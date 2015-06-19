Shuckers win streak snapped after loss to Biscuits

Johnny Field blasted his team-leading 11th home run of the year to help the Montgomery Biscuits to an 11-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.



Field, who scored three runs in the game, connected on a 3-run homer in the fourth inning off Shuckers relief pitcher Trevor Seidenberger to break a 5-5 tie.



The Biscuits (34-32) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning off Shuckers starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson. After giving up an RBI double to Dayron Varona to open the scoring, Johnson forced a ground ball off the bat of Cameron Seitzer that went between the legs of first baseman Nick Ramirez to bring home another run.



Justin O'Conner then followed with an RBI double and Patrick Leonard recorded an RBI groundout.



The Shuckers (41-25) countered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first. After Orlando Arcia's RBI single put Biloxi on the board, Taylor Green stepped to the plate a few minutes later with the bases loaded and crushed a 3-run double off the top of the wall in left field to tie the game.



The two teams traded runs in the second, highlighted by Shuckers second baseman Nathan Orf's first home run of the season.



Biloxi was kept off the scoreboard from the third inning until the end of the game.



Following Field's go-ahead home run, Montgomery added three more runs in the seventh inning with a 2-run homer by O'Conner and a solo shot by Hector Guevara.



Johnson (4-4) took the loss for Biloxi, surrendering five earned runs, five walks and recording three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.



Biscuits starting pitcher Jared Mortensen (5-3) earned the win despite allowing five earned runs in six innings.



Since taking over for recently-promoted Kyle Wren in the Shuckers leadoff spot, Josh Fellhauer has reached base seven times in two games. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and also walked twice.



Orf, Arcia and Green each had two hits for Biloxi.



The Shuckers and Biscuits will play the third game of their five-game series Friday at 7:10 p.m.



