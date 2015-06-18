Early morning fire destroys Harrison County home

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan tells WLOX news an early morning blaze has destroyed a one story home. The fire broke out about 2:30 this morning on Rockies Rd in West Harrison County.

Six engines and 16 firefighters from Harrison County responded the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause is unknown, but it remains under investigation.

