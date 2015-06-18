Green, Lopez lead Shuckers to fifth straight win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Green, Lopez lead Shuckers to fifth straight win

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Taylor Green clobbered his fourth home run of the season in a 6-2 win for the Biloxi Shuckers over the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday night.

Green's 3-run blast in the fourth inning put the Shuckers up 5-0 after the previous batter Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single. Taylor's base knock extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Biloxi (41-24) scored its first run when Josh Fellhauer scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Fellhauer was the Shuckers new leadoff hitter after outfielder Kyle Wren received a promotion to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Shuckers starting pitcher Jorge Lopez, who was pitching in front of multiple scouts from other MLB teams, notched Biloxi's 12th quality start in its last 15 games. The Cayey, Puerto Rico, native struck out three in six innings of work while allowing just one unearned run.

Montgomery (33-32) broke Lopez's shutout bid in the fifth inning when Boog Powell's RBI groundout with the bases loaded brought home Patrick Leonard.

Jed Bradley allowed one run in an inning of work in his Shuckers debut, while former LSU Tiger Austin Ross finished out the final two frames, allowing just one hit, no runs and striking out one.

The Shuckers and Biscuits will meet once again Thursday night at 7:10 p.m.

