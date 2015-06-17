Eddie Lofton introduced as new Biloxi HS baseball coach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Eddie Lofton introduced as new Biloxi HS baseball coach

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - After spending the past 10 years leading the Clinton Arrows, Eddie Lofton was introduced as the newest head baseball coach for the Biloxi Indians.

Lofton helped lead Clinton to the playoffs during each season he was there, including a trip to the 5A state championship series in 2008.

He takes over a Biloxi program that made it to the 6A south state championship series against Oak Grove in 2015. Coincidentally, Lofton is a 1992 graduate of Oak Grove.

The 18-year coaching veteran was introduced to members of the media Wednesday afternoon.

"There are probably only one or two jobs that I would ever consider leaving Clinton for, and Biloxi is one of them," Lofton said. "I think it's a great place to be with a lot of opportunity."

Lofton takes over for Kevin Burdine, who resigned along with the rest of the Biloxi coaching staff last month due to an issue regarding chewing tobacco. Burdine has since been hired as Bay High School's head coach.

"In the coaching world, don't be surprised by anything that happens," Lofton said. "Good, bad, or indifferent, it's a part of life. The fact that it opened up is a blessing for me because I'm standing here before you today."

