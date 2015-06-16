Small sizes force DMR to close section of shrimping waters

DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said the waters will remain closed until sampling determines the shrimp count has reached 68 per pound. (Photo source: WLOX)

Small shrimp sizes are forcing officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to close shrimping waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway in state territorial waters starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said the waters will remain closed until sampling determines the shrimp count has reached 68 per pound.

DMR will be enforcing the closure, and any boats catching or transporting shrimp in Mississippi waters must be legally licensed.

For updates on the closure, you can call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

