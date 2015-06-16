Kitchen fire leaves Gulfport woman homeless

A Gulfport woman credits her smoke alarm with saving her and her dog's lives after a kitchen fire left them homeless Tuesday morning.

Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said four fire engines responded to the house fire on East Park Street around 10 a.m. The first firefighters to reach the scene reported light smoke rising from the single-story home.

Henderson said firefighters entered the home and found flames in the kitchen working their way into the attic. They were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen, utility room and attic.

Henderson said the woman and her dog were able to escape to a neighbor's house without injury. The Red Cross is helping the woman with temporary assistance.

