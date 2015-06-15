Gulfport man pleads guilty to filming sexual abuse of girl, 13

A Gulfport man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to filming himself engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. The victim told investigators Kirmon Warren, Jr. manipulated her into the sexual relationship.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Warren, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a minor Monday. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, day-for-day.

Smith said the investigation against Warren was launched in May of 2012 after his girlfriend found video of him engaging in sexual activity with the girl. Investigators determined the abuse happened at Warren's home on Highway 53 in Harrison County.

"After locating the victim, the 13-year-old child described to investigators how the defendant manipulated her into believing that he loved her, which culminated in the sexual batteries that spanned several months. After his arrest, the defendant admitted he committed these acts," said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell.

After he is released from prison, Warren will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

