I-10 rollover wreck cleared, westbound traffic moving slowly

A two vehicle wreck had westbound traffic on Interstate 10 at a standstill for quite some time Monday afternoon. The wreck is now clear, but traffic is moving slowly because of the amount of congestion.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck happened near mile marker 31 in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the wreck happened when a smart car hydroplaned on the rain soaked roadway. The smart car then hit a 2012 Buick before slamming into the median barrier and overturning partially.

McDaniel said both drivers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Remember, you can always keep up with traffic conditions in South Mississippi by checking out the Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras here: http://shout.lt/5TbR.

