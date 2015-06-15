Police: AL man dies after being electrocuted in Pascagoula

An investigation is underway in Pascagoula after an Alabama man was electrocuted at the Scranton Nature Center on Saturday.

Pascagoula police Capt. Shannon Massey said first responders were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. after a man was reportedly exposed to electricity.

Investigators said 39-year-old Timothy Joe White, of Demopolis, AL, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Authorities say White was taking down a tent following an event called Get Outdoors Day at the nature center. That's when a part of the tent made contact with an underground electrical line.

Massey said White was taken to Singing River Hospital where he later died. Police are still investigating the incident.

