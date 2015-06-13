June Adventure Quencher: Cooking healthy seafood outdoors

Summer is here, and it's time to bring out the grills.

Learn how to cook seafood on the grill with this month's Adventure Quencher, “Barbecue with Benefits: Cooking Healthy Seafood Outdoors.”

Former food editor Jim Matthews of Pass Christian will demonstrate how to prepare and grill a variety of Mississippi seafood dishes at the Grand Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Matthews was the food editor for the “Gulf Coast Fisherman” magazine and has appeared as a guest chef on the New Orleans TV show, “Alec's Kitchen.”

Some of the dishes Matthews will prepare include redfish on the half-shell, bronzed fish and grilled shrimp kabobs. These recipes and others are included in his soon-to-be-released cookbook, “Barbecue with Benefits: A Guide to Healthier Grilling and Smoking.”

This free class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Grand Bay NERR, 6005 Bayou Heron Road, Moss Point, Miss. 39562.

For more information and to register, call Jennifer Buchanan at 228-475-7047 or email her at jen.buchanan@dmr.ms.gov.