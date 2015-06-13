MCRCC'S Bob Miller Memorial Fly-in will be zooming today in Gulfport

Mississippi Coast RC Club's (MCRCC) fly event is hosting its 18th annual Spring Bob Miller Memorial Fly-In this weekend. The event continues today at 8a.m., registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
There will be plenty of RV parking less than 1/8th of mile from the field where the event is taking place. It is located at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Power and water hook ups are available for $20.00 per night.
There will be a 200' x 400' grass runway, 18 pit stalls with power at each one (and they are big enough for more than one person each), four starting stations, and five pilot stands. MCRCC welcomes every kind of aircraft: Big Birds, Warbirds, Civilian, Aerobatic, 3-D, Electric, Gas, Glow, Helis', Foamy, Quad. Gas Turbines are also allowed, as long as you provide your own fire extinguisher.
Night flying through Saturday night is also allowed. You must hold an AMA membership to fly.
This year's raffle will be a for an RC Aircraft!
Food will be available during the event.
For RV Parking, at the Fairgrounds call: (228) 832-0080, (228) 832-8620 or (228) 831-3350. You can also visit the Harrison County Web Site at: fairgrounds@co.harrison.ms.us.
For more information, visit MCRCC's web site: www.mcrcc.net.
Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.More >>
Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.More >>
It’s a rare milestone. Wednesday, Singing River Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary of emergency room service.More >>
It’s a rare milestone. Wednesday, Singing River Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary of emergency room service.More >>
"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.More >>
"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>