MCRCC'S Bob Miller Memorial Fly-in will be zooming today in Gulfport

Mississippi Coast RC Club's (MCRCC) fly event is hosting its 18th annual Spring Bob Miller Memorial Fly-In this weekend. The event continues today at 8a.m., registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

There will be plenty of RV parking less than 1/8th of mile from the field where the event is taking place. It is located at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Power and water hook ups are available for $20.00 per night.

There will be a 200' x 400' grass runway, 18 pit stalls with power at each one (and they are big enough for more than one person each), four starting stations, and five pilot stands. MCRCC welcomes every kind of aircraft: Big Birds, Warbirds, Civilian, Aerobatic, 3-D, Electric, Gas, Glow, Helis', Foamy, Quad. Gas Turbines are also allowed, as long as you provide your own fire extinguisher.

Night flying through Saturday night is also allowed. You must hold an AMA membership to fly.

This year's raffle will be a for an RC Aircraft!

Food will be available during the event.

For RV Parking, at the Fairgrounds call: (228) 832-0080, (228) 832-8620 or (228) 831-3350. You can also visit the Harrison County Web Site at: fairgrounds@co.harrison.ms.us.

For more information, visit MCRCC's web site: www.mcrcc.net.