Pascagoula to host inaugural GO Day today

The City of Pascagoula is hosting its inaugural Pascagoula GO Day today from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at IG Levy Park North, located at 3928 Nathan Hale Avenue.Pascagoula GO Day is an affiliate of National Get Outdoors Day, which encourages healthy, active outdoor fun. A variety of outdoor activities will be offered including fishing and kayaking on Whitehead Lake, disc golf and archery.





The Scranton Nature Center will be open free of charge, where visitors will be able to get up close and personal with snakes, a baby alligator, peacocks and rabbits. The Scranton Nature Center contains other exhibits on mammals and marine life as well as plant life and types of land in Pascagoula. A petting zoo will also be open to visitors at the Scranton Nature Center.



People are welcome to bring their pets to GO Day, as well. The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be offering rabies vaccinations and microchipping for $10 each. For those who might be on the market for a new pet, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be offering adoptions for $50.



Admission to Pascagoula GO Day is free, but Animal Shelter donations are encouraged. There is a constant need for supplies at the shelter. A supply wish list can be found on the City of Pascagoula's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pascagoulacity.



For more information on Pascagoula GO Day, please contact Kristi Ducote, Outdoor Recreation Specialist, at 228-938-2356.







