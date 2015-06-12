Pass Christian man accused of kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend

A Gulfport woman was able to escape a night of terror after her ex-boyfriend allegedly ambushed her in her own home and locked her in a closet.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said deputies responded to a local hospital Thursday after a woman came in claiming she had been kidnapped and assaulted.

Brisolara said the victim told investigators her ex-boyfriend, Jeremiah Griffin, broke into her home on River Bend Drive while she was at work and waited for her to come back. When she arrived, deputies say Griffin threw her into a closet and barricaded the door.

The victim told investigators Griffin, 23, held her overnight. The following morning, Griffin allegedly let the woman out of the closet and assaulted her as she attempted to flee the scene.

The woman was able to drive herself to the hospital, where she was able to contact authorities and get treatment for her injuries.

Brisolara said deputies found Griffin at his home a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Griffin is charged with felony residential burglary, felony kidnapping and felony aggravated assault. He is being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $500,000 bond pending his initial court appearance.

