I-10 on-ramps at I-110 set to close overnight for paving

Motorists driving through the Interstate 10/Interstate 110 corridor Thursday night need to be aware of some ramp closures beginning at 7 p.m.

In just a few minutes, officials will be shutting down all I-10 eastbound on-ramps from I-110, Highway 67 and Lamey Bridge Road for paving. The I-10 on-ramp to D'Iberville Boulevard, northbound and southbound, will also be closed.

The closures are expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday.

You can always stay up-to-date on traffic conditions and road work in South Mississippi by checking out the Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras here: http://shout.lt/5GYl.

