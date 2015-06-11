Taylor homers again in Shuckers loss to BayBears

Tyrone Taylor's second home run in two nights was not enough in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-3 loss to the Mobile BayBears Wednesday night.



Taylor, who went the first 57 games of the 2015 season without a home run, blasted his first long ball of the season last night in a 7-5 win for the Shuckers (36-23). He then followed it up one day later with a 2-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning that brought the Shuckers within one run.



The BayBears (30-29) scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second to give starting pitcher A.J. Schugel early run support.



Schugel didn't allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning when Taylor smacked a double to begin a rally. He scored a few minutes later on a single by Shuckers catcher Parker Berberet.



After Sean Jamieson's solo home run to lead off the top of the sixth inning, Taylor's homer in the seventh inning was the only offense.



Shuckers starting pitcher Brent Suter took the loss despite giving up just one earned run. Two were unearned in five innings of work and he recorded seven strikeouts, but he also surrendered nine hits and walked four.



Since the Mississippi Braves lost both games of a doubleheader, Biloxi now leads the Southern League's South Division by 4.5 games with 10 games remaining in the first half. The Shuckers will begin a five-game series with the Braves Thursday night at 7 p.m.



