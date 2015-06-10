Jury duty phone scam is targeting Harrison Co. residents

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department wants to alert citizens to a phone scam that is making its rounds through the county.

Chief Deputy Landon Phillips said the scam starts with a caller claiming to be a member of the sheriff's department. Phillips said the caller tells victims they have a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty, and they will be taken to jail unless they pay a fine.

The caller then directs the victim to meet them in person with the money or to make a payment to a PayPal account. Phillips said this scam mainly targets elderly people who may not be familiar with PayPal.

Sheriff's department officials say you should never meet the caller in person, and you should not make a payment through PayPal.

Phillips said telephone scams are often based outside of the United States, but the scammers use cell phones registered to local numbers.

If you receive a call like this, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-896-0678.

If you have any questions about a jury summons, you can call the Harrison County Circuit Clerk's Office in Gulfport at 228-865-4005, or the office in Biloxi at 228-435-8276.

