Picayune native Jacob Taylor selected by Pittsburgh in fourth ro - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Picayune native Jacob Taylor selected by Pittsburgh in fourth round of MLB Draft

UNDATED (WLOX) - Picayune native and LSU signee Jacob Taylor has been selected in the fourth round (127th overall) of the MLB First Year Player Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Taylor, who played the last two years at Pearl River Community College for head coach Josh Hoffpauir, was listed as the 77th-best available prospect according to MLB.com.

That same website also lists him as a 45 overall rating on a scale from 20-80. His best pitch is his fastball (60).

During his freshman season in 2014, he was a two-way player, hitting .219 with one home run, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and 18 stolen bases. On the mound, Taylor went 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 28.2 innings.

In 2015, he only had one hit (double) in three at bats, but that's because Hoffpauir and pitching coach Kyle Lindsey decided to make him a full-time pitcher. 

Taylor led the Wildcats with 57 innings pitched, featuring a 2-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and striking out 44 compared to 27 walks.

Taylor is a 2013 graduate of Picayune High School. The four-year starter for head coach Cayne Stockstill helped lead the Maroon Tide to the 5A South State title series against Pascagoula during his senior season and was also a 1st Team All-State selection.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Taylor continues to see his velocity increase on the mound. He can throw in the mid-90s, but Lindsey says he wouldn't be surprised if Taylor could touch 100 miles-per-hour with his fastball on the mound later in his career.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

