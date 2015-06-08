Hall, Arcia lead Shuckers to win over BayBears

Orlando Arcia's fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning turned out to be the difference in the Biloxi Shuckers' 2-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Monday night.



The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. After Tyrone Taylor walked with one out, Biloxi shortstop Orlando Arcia crushed the first-ever home run at MGM Park -- a 2-run shot to left-center field. It was his fourth home run of the season in front of the announced attendance of 2,654.



In the top of the second with a runner on second base, BayBears first baseman Rudy Flores hit a single to center. Gerson Montilla attempted to score on the hit, but Taylor fired a perfect throw to home plate from center field to keep the game scoreless.



Biloxi (35-22) also had a chance to score in the second inning. Michael Reed, who led off the bottom half of the inning with a double, was thrown out at the plate by Mobile left fielder Zach Borenstein after a single by Nick Shaw.



Shuckers starting pitcher Brooks Hall faced one batter over the minimum through six innings, including 13 straight retired at one point.



His outing was limited to seven innings because of a little trouble encountered in the seventh. After a single and a ground-rule double by the first two BayBears batters, Borenstein hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 2-1.



Hall picked up his sixth victory of the season, finishing the game with seven strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed.



Mobile starting pitcher Braden Shipley took the loss. He pitched seven innings and surrendered two earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one.



Will Locante pitched a perfect eighth inning for the BayBears (29-28), who gave up just five hits to the Shuckers despite the loss.



Damien Magnifico converted his fourth save in five chances for the Shuckers, allowing one hit and striking out one.



He allowed a leadoff single to Sean Jamieson to start the ninth, but retired the next three batters. Kyle Wren made a fantastic leaping catch on a line drive to deep left field to end the game.



The Shuckers improved to 13-4 in one-run games and 16-4 when hitting a home run. Both teams played error-free baseball for the second straight game. Biloxi improved to 24-11 when playing a game with zero errors.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.