Police still looking for suspect who crashed into bicyclist on Pass Road

A hit and run in Biloxi around 9 Sunday night left a bicyclist injured, according to Biloxi police. Biloxi Police Lt. Chris Deback said the suspect is still on the run and police are chasing down any leads. Lt. DeBack said the hit and run happened at the 2400 block of Pass Road in Biloxi.The 39-year-old victim, was hit on the eastbound lanes of Pass Road. Several witnesses told police the suspect appeared to be a woman with blonde hair and they think they saw another blonde haired woman in the passenger's seat.They said the suspect was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Buick or Oldsmobile. That vehicle may have damage to the front passenger's side. Witnesses said the suspect kept driving east bound on Pass Road following the incident.The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may know anything about the suspect is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.