BayBears hand Shuckers first loss in new ballpark - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BayBears hand Shuckers first loss in new ballpark

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Nathan Orf extended his hitting streak to 12 games, but the Biloxi Shuckers fell to the Mobile BayBears 4-2 Sunday night.

Kyle Wren and Yadiel Rivera each had 11-game hitting streaks, but Orf's mark sets a new franchise record.

It was a scoreless game until the fourth inning. After Shuckers starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson cruised through the first three frames, he ran into trouble in the fourth.

The BayBears (29-27) scored one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth en route to a 3-0 lead after six innings.

Biloxi cut the deficit to 3-2 after an RBI double by Brandon Macias and an RBI single by Wren.

Mobile right fielder Gabriel Guerrero scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to give Mobile some insurance. It ended up being the final run that either side scored.

Aaron Blair picked up the win for Mobile, pitching six innings and surrendering just two earned runs despite giving up nine hits. He also had five strikeouts.

The magic number for the Shuckers (34-22) to clinch the Southern League South Division first-half crown dropped from 11 to 10 games because the Mississippi Braves also lost Sunday.

Biloxi and Mobile will meet for the third game of the series Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly