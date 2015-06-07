BayBears hand Shuckers first loss in new ballpark

Nathan Orf extended his hitting streak to 12 games, but the Biloxi Shuckers fell to the Mobile BayBears 4-2 Sunday night.



Kyle Wren and Yadiel Rivera each had 11-game hitting streaks, but Orf's mark sets a new franchise record.



It was a scoreless game until the fourth inning. After Shuckers starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson cruised through the first three frames, he ran into trouble in the fourth.



The BayBears (29-27) scored one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth en route to a 3-0 lead after six innings.



Biloxi cut the deficit to 3-2 after an RBI double by Brandon Macias and an RBI single by Wren.



Mobile right fielder Gabriel Guerrero scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to give Mobile some insurance. It ended up being the final run that either side scored.



Aaron Blair picked up the win for Mobile, pitching six innings and surrendering just two earned runs despite giving up nine hits. He also had five strikeouts.



The magic number for the Shuckers (34-22) to clinch the Southern League South Division first-half crown dropped from 11 to 10 games because the Mississippi Braves also lost Sunday.



Biloxi and Mobile will meet for the third game of the series Monday at 7:10 p.m.



