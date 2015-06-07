McDermott International bringing its fleet to Gulfport

You may have noticed some new vessels docked at the Port of Gulfport recently. Those vessels are part of the McDermott International fleet, which now calls the port home, according to Port Director Jonathan Daniels.The two vessels currently in port are the DB 50, a construction vessel, and the NO 105, a pipe laying vessel.Daniels said the construction vessel is preparing to leave for a job next week. Part of that preparation includes bringing in a large construction crew and outfitting the vessel with food and other provisions. The NO 105, meanwhile, will remain in port until pipe is produced.The current expansion at the port includes a new facility for McDermott, which is currently under construction. Part of the agreement to bring McDermott to Gulfport allows the company to use the port as its marine base of operation.