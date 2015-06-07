Shuckers fan makes miraculous barehanded foul ball grab

One lucky Biloxi Shuckers fan walked away from Saturday night's home opener at MGM Park with much more than a great game day experience.

Biloxi native and life-long baseball fan Micah Graves, 20, made a miraculous barehanded catch off a line drive foul ball during the third inning of Saturday's historic game against the Mobile Bay Bears.

You may have seen highlights of the catch on WLOX News at 10 p.m. Saturday, but on Sunday, we found out Graves had captured the moment from his perspective using a head mounted GoPro camera.

“The main reason I brought my GoPro was to capture something amazing at the opening game,” Graves told WLOX. “In my head, I thought about how awesome it would be to record a first person's perspective on catching a foul ball.”

As the ball was hurtling towards him, Graves said only one thought was going through his head.

"This is my chance, so don't you dare drop it!"

What followed was a myriad of congratulations, thumbs up and pats on the back from surrounding fans. One fan leaned in close to Graves and said, “Hey, I had faith in you, but I turned away.”

Graves said he expected the barehanded catch to hurt his hand, but he believes a mix of adrenaline and excitement blocked the pain.

Graves did keep the game ball. He calls it his treasured souvenir from the first Biloxi Shuckers home game.

“This was my first ever ball caught at a professional baseball game, and because it was the first home game at MGM Park, I am very pleased to be a part of all the excitement,” said Graves.

Mobile users can find the GoPro footage of the catch here: http://shout.lt/5mhm.

Graves' catch was one special moment in a night full of drama as the Shuckers won the contest in walk-off fashion in the 14th inning. The Shuckers topped the Bay Bears 5-4.

The teams will face off again Sunday at MGM Park. Game time is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

