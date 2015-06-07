Overnight fire destroys trailer home in Lizana community

For the second time in less than a month, flames ripped through a trailer home on Wright Road in the Lizana community. This time, the flames completely destroyed the trailer, according to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

Sullivan said firefighters responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Luckily, no one was inside as the flames spread. Sullivan said the home had been abandoned after the first fire damaged the structure.

The Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office and Sheriff's Department are investigating the cause of the inferno.

