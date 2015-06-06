Governor, mayor help kick off Shuckers inaugural home game in Biloxi

Saturday's game is the first of five straight versus Mobile. The brief homestand ends Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gov. Phil Bryant was among the dignitaries on hand for the Biloxi Shuckers' home opener at MGM Park. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gov. Phil Bryant, Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich, and other leaders from Beau Rivage and the Shuckers helped kick off the team's first home game at MGM Park in Biloxi with an on-field ceremony Saturday night.

Bryant, Gilich and others threw out the inaugural first pitch, and the crowd stood to cheer as the Shuckers were introduced for the first time in Biloxi. Ironically, the stadium's PA system went out just as the Shuckers were going to be individually introduced. It started working a short time later at the beginning of the game.

