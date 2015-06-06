LA roadwork hinders I-10 traffic flow in Hancock Co.

Road work and traffic congestion. Once again, that's the story for drivers heading westbound into Louisiana from Mississippi on Interstate 10.

Last weekend, road work near the state line in Louisiana led to some major traffic backups in Hancock County.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the work to remove and replace the roadway in the westbound lanes was supposed to be completed this past Monday.

Drivers should expect to feel the impact of the construction throughout the day Saturday.

You can keep up with traffic conditions all across South Mississippi by looking at live Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras here: http://shout.lt/4RVh.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.