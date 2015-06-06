Ocean Springs holding 10th annual Red, White, and "Blueberry" festival today

Happening today in Ocean Springs, blueberry vendors will join the Ocean Springs Fresh Market for the Annual Red, White & “Blueberry” Festival in the L&N Depot Plaza in downtown Ocean Springs. The festival is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy free vanilla ice-cream topped with their choice of blueberries or strawberries provided by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau, sample some great blueberry dishes, share blueberry recipes, purchase blueberry bushes, cooking demonstrations and more. The Ocean Springs Fresh Market vendors will be out in full force with great local items for purchase. The First Saturday Bayhouse Market will join in the fun from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Robinson Street.
The event is free for the public.
For more information, contact the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce at 228-875-4424.
