Beau Rivage, Biloxi Main Street present Ultimate Game-Day Experience

Billed as the quintessential tailgate party, the Ultimate Game-Day Experience will be staged in downtown Biloxi today from, 12:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., as a buildup to the opening home game of the Biloxi Shuckers in MGM Park at 7:10 tonight.

Thousands are expected to celebrate the arrival of Biloxi's Double-A Minor League Baseball team with an afternoon of autograph sessions with players and coaches, and baseball-themed games for children and adults. The event site is along Howard Avenue between Reynoir Street and Lameuse Street.

The team will have its first public introduction starting at 12:45 p.m., followed immediately by an hour of autograph signings and interactions with the crowd. At 1:50 p.m., the team will be escorted to MGM Park by fans. Once the team enters the stadium, the fans will return to the Game Day Experience for games, giveaways, food and beverages and live entertainment.

This celebration is a Main Street Biloxi event presented by the Beau Rivage.

Upbeat Funk and Heavy on Brass will rock Biloxi's Game Day Experience this afternoon. The two high energy funk bands will entertain an expected crowd of more than 6,000 during the Game Day Experience.

Emerging local band Crazy Uncle, of Ocean Springs, will follow, taking the stage at 3 p.m. Headliner Brass-A-Holics, of New Orleans, will follow at 4:30 p.m.

Crazy Uncle is a blended ensemble of popular local talent long favored by live music enthusiasts across the Coast. Crazy Uncle will set the tone with its signature Rock/Funk style, heavy on improv. Brass-A-Holics will pick up the beat with its eight-member ensemble that is rapidly overtaking the New Orleans brass sound.

"We wanted to make sure the entertainment lineup equaled the excitement of the Game Day Experience and opening day," said Kay Carter, Executive Director of Main Street Biloxi. "These two bands are going to pump up the crowd and get them ready for the opening pitch."

