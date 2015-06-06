Over The Edge event rescheduled for today at the Beau Rivage

Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's Over The Edge event started this morning at 9 a.m. at the Beau Rivage. The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, was canceled due to safety issues from inclement weather including lightning.

The VIP rappelling day went off as scheduled on Friday, April 17, starting with Gov. Phil Bryant as the first Edger to rappel from the 27th floor. Others who completed the rappel included Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, Beau Rivage President and COO George Corchis, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber CEO Kimberly Nastasi, our very own WLOX Anchor Christina Garcia and Over The Edge Committee Chair Becky Montgomery Jenner.

"What a rush," Bryant said. "It was a great ride coming down, and it's a beautiful day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Over 50 Edgers, as participants are called, will rappel 278 feet from the Beau Chene Terrace suite on the 27th floor of Beau Rivage. All funds raised benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Over The Edge is the first rappelling event of its kind in the State of Mississippi, and as the tallest building in Mississippi, the Beau Rivage was the obvious choice for the location for this unique event.

“The opportunity to go over the edge of Mississippi's tallest building is an extraordinary way to recognize, celebrate and commemorate the organization's progress while raising essential funds for its future,” said Corchis.

Over The Edge is the professional rappelling and event company that will oversee all safety and logistics for the event. More than 25,000 rappellers have safely participated in over 500 Over The Edge events since 2003.

Anyone interested in rappelling should contact Angela Thomas at (228) 678-9100 ext. 1010 or overtheedge@hfhmgc.org. Additional information can be found at www.overtheedgehabitat.org.

