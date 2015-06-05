Shuckers end 54-game road trip with win over Barons

The Biloxi Shuckers scored five runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Birmingham Barons 6-2 Friday night.



Biloxi (33-21) picked up its fourth consecutive series win and will play in their home opener Saturday night.



The Shuckers were scheduled to play their first 55 games away from Biloxi because of the construction of MGM Park. The team ending up playing only 54 games because one of those matchups with the Chattanooga Lookouts was canceled due to rain.



Nathan Orf had two of the Shuckers six hits, while Damien Magnifico earned the win in relief, pitching two innings and allowing one earned run while striking out three.



The Shuckers will host the Mobile BayBears Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

