Late-inning rally helps Barons earn win over Shuckers

Five different Shuckers batters had multi-hit efforts, but the Birmingham Barons scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Biloxi 6-4 Thursday night.

The Shuckers and Barons played scoreless baseball heading into the fifth inning before Birmingham pushed across the game's first run.

Barons third baseman Jeremy Farrell hit an RBI single to shortstop off Shuckers starting pitcher Hiram Burgos to open the scoring.

Barons starting pitcher Frankie Montas pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and recording six strikeouts.



After he exited the game, Biloxi (32-21) tied it 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning when Taylor Green knocked a base hit into left field. Nathan Orf scored but Green was thrown out attempting to advance to second base.

It wasn't much longer that same inning until Tyrone Taylor whacked a 2-run double to put the Shuckers on top 3-1.

Birmingham cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the seventh before Biloxi catcher Adam Weisenburger's RBI double restored the two-run advantage in the top of the eighth inning.

The Barons (26-28) took the lead for good in the bottom half of the eighth with four runs. Rob Brantly topped off the most offensive frame of the game with an RBI triple that pushed Birmingham's lead to 6-4.

Austin Ross was given the loss in relief. He gave up four runs but only two of those were earned.

The Shuckers and Barons complete their five-game series Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

