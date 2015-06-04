Waveland man arrested following assault on police officer

Some Waveland residents have complained about gun shots in the neighborhood recently. On Thursday, Waveland police responded to the 1500 block of Maggie St. to follow up on reports of shots fired over the course of two weeks.

Police chief David Allen says while the officer was talking to a neighbor, he heard shots ring out from a nearby home. The officer approached the home, and spoke with 18 year old Austin Trudo, who admitted to firing a handgun.

"He was apologetic and cooperative," Allen Said.

While officers were speaking to Trudo, 31 year old Leif Dasco exited the house, and became belligerent with the officers.

According to Allen, Dasco approached the patrol car where Trudo had been placed, and did not comply when told to stay back.

"He was eventually told that he was under arrest and started resisting and fighting with officers, during which time he punched an officer in the face," Allen said.

Dasco was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply, simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and three counts of malicious mischief. He is being held on $24,000 bond at the Hancock County Jail.

Because Trudo was cooperative with police, he was given a citation summons for shooting a firearm within the city limits.

Two firearms were seized from the residence as evidence.

