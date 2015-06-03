Ramirez leads Shuckers to second straight win over Barons

Nick Ramirez had four hits and was a triple shy of a cycle in the Biloxi Shuckers' 6-3 win over the Birmingham Barons Wednesday afternoon.



Biloxi (32-20) has won back-to-back games against Birmingham after suffering their worst loss of the season -- 10-0 to the Barons on Monday. The Shuckers now have the best record in the Southern League by 2.5 games over the Chattanooga Lookouts and Tennessee Smokies.



With a runner on base in the seventh inning, Ramirez picked up his team-leading eighth home run of the season off Birmingham relief pitcher Devon Davis. Ramirez also scored two runs.



Shuckers designated hitter Michael Reed connected on a 2-run homer in the second inning. His fifth home run of the year helped propel his season batting average to .331, which currently leads the team among qualified hitters.



Kyle Wren and Taylor Green also contributed with multi-hit efforts. In fact, the only starter in the Shuckers lineup without a hit was catcher Parker Berberet.



Biloxi starting pitcher Brooks Hall notched his fifth win of the season, going six innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs on five hits.



Damien Magnifico picked up his fifth save of the season after coming into the game with two outs in the eighth inning. He recorded three strikeouts and retired all four batters he faced.



The Shuckers and Barons will meet for the fourth game of the five-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.



