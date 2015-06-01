Barons shut out Shuckers 10-0

Tim Anderson and Jacob May kickstarted the Birmingham Barons offense in a 10-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Monday night.

Anderson and May each had three hits, and all but one hitter in the Birmingham lineup had at least one hit to back starting pitcher Myles Jaye, who recorded six strikeouts in six innings of work.

Kyle Wren and Nathan orf each had doubles for the Shuckers, while Nick Ramirez also contributed a single to the Biloxi offense.

The Shuckers have been shut out twice in the past 16 games, with both coming against the Barons. Despite the loss, Biloxi (30-20) still has the best record in the Southern League because the Chattanooga Lookouts lost 13-3 to the Tennessee Smokies.

Birmingham (25-26) scored most of its runs after the halfway point of the game, scoring two runs in the sixth and seven innings, as well as four more in the eighth.

These two teams will square off against Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Biloxi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 0 2 2 4 x 10 13 1

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.