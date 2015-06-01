Waste Management prepares for 2015 Hurricane Season

As the 2015 Hurricane Season begins, Waste Management officials are preparing to serve the community and once again respond to collection-related challenges if a storm threatens the area.

Waste Management officials remind local residents to get to know recommended emergency preparedness precautions, like securing trash and containers before a storm and knowing how to handle garbage and debris after a storm.

If a storm strikes, residents and businesses should secure garbage and recycling containers where the wind will not move them. To prevent further wind damage to property and ensure the safety of others, all loose trash, tree limbs, loose materials and construction debris should be bundled and tied down.

After a storm, Waste Management will restart collection services once local and state officials declare streets safe and passable.

Garbage should be separated. Items such as food scraps, diapers, wrappers and similar household waste should be separated from storm debris caused by rain, wind, rising water, hail and other weather.

To prepare for hurricane season, Waste Management recommends reviewing official emergency coordination plans and remaining on alert in the event of tropical weather.

“At Waste Management, we consider it a top priority to ensure the safety of the communities we serve. Relying on our experience in hurricane preparation, training and response throughout the Gulf Coast, we are ready to respond to the challenges storms may present,” said René Faucheux, Waste Management Gulf Coast senior manager of government and community affairs. “Residents and businesses alike must also be prepared in order to have an effective storm response.”

